Man arrested on multiple counts of child sex abuse in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple counts of child sex abuse.

On Wednesday, November 2, Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Jerid Daniel Sherman on outstanding warrants for three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.

The warrants were through the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

