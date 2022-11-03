Business Break
Man arrested on multiple counts of child sex abuse in Russell Co.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple counts of child sex abuse.

On Wednesday, November 2, Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Jerid Daniel Sherman on outstanding warrants for three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.

The warrants were through the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

