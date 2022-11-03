More than 30,000 ballots cast so far in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgians are continuing to shatter early voting records, with millions already casting their ballots ahead of next Tuesday’s general election. We’re examining the demographics of the people doing their civic duty so far. And Newsleader 9′s Ahniaelyah Spraggs also talked to a state voting advocate who’s hopeful more young people will vote.

Muscogee County voters account for more than 30,000 of the ballots that have already been submitted. One Georgia voting advocacy group says while turnout has been great in the peach state, they’re a little worried about the number of young voters going to the polls.

Across the Peach state, data shows nearly 2,000,000 people have cast their vote early, in person. That number has been quickly rising since polls opened on October 17.

“Believe it or not, I was in and out and didn’t have a problem whatsoever,” said Muscogee County voter Archie Speight.

Muscogee County voters have cast 30,000 of those ballots. News Leader 9 talked to some voters, including a first-timer about why they’re voting early.

“The reason I choose to vote to be able to have an impact and to be able to incorporate myself in who’s going to be in order of our community,” said Makya Perry, a college student at Fort Valley State University. She said she was excited to finally be able to register to vote.

“Something I would say to my peers is don’t ever skip the opportunity to vote. It is very important and your vote could be the one that actually matters,” Perry advises.

That messages resonate with others like Helen Butler, Executive Director of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, which helps folks register to vote and provides voter education. Local and state data shows a majority of the people voting early are at least 60 years old. But, she says she’s sure more young people will turn out.

“Right now, public policy impacts them so it’s a must that they get engaged in this process. And quite honestly I’m telling young people, if the people that are running are not the ones you like, vote for the least of the two evils and then run for office,” said Butler.

While the process has gone smoothly so far, officials still encourage voters to be mindful of these tips -- “Know who’s on the ballot, know what you’re going to vote for and cast that ballot and bring all your friends!” said Butler.

The final date to vote early in Georgia is this Friday, Nov. 4 and polls will close at 7 p.m. If you miss it, you can still go to your assigned polling location on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

To find your assigned polling location, click here.

