Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after failing to register as sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a “most wanted” sex offender case.

On November 3, at approximately 10:21 a.m., Bobby Rose was arrested. The sheriff’s office was searching for Rose after failing to register as a state sex offender. His original charge was child molestation.

However, the wanted suspect has since been arrested.

