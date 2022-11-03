Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after failing to register as sex offender

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a “most wanted” sex offender case.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a “most wanted” sex offender case.(Source: Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a “most wanted” sex offender case.

On November 3, at approximately 10:21 a.m., Bobby Rose was arrested. The sheriff’s office was searching for Rose after failing to register as a state sex offender. His original charge was child molestation.

However, the wanted suspect has since been arrested.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn man arrested for fraud, theft of property
Auburn man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
Police presence at Wilson Apartment in Columbus
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes
security camera
Opelika announces partnership to place cameras in retail parking lots
Eldridge MBS Wellness Center for Women opening in honor of the late Dr. Ehrman H. Eldridge Jr.
Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus

Latest News

This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Early voting enters final hours ahead of historic election | 2022 Georgia election news
A terrific Thursday before things get even warmer and more humid over the weekend.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it...
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
More than 30,000 ballots cast so far in Muscogee County