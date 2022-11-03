Pet(s) of the Week: Humane Society of Harris County

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - As the holidays approach a few pets are still in need of families. We do have an important reminder for you though, dogs and cats are a 10 plus year commitment and they do not stay puppies/kittens forever. After the holidays shelters find more pets being surrendered due to people receiving them as gifts and realizing they do not want the animal and the responsibility that it comes with. That being said, if you are ready for the commitment of a new family member for the holidays we have a few to share!

Mackenzie: 3-year-old Bull Terrier/Pit Mix (Humane Society of Harris County)

Starting off we have Mackenzie. She is a 3-year-old Bull Terrier / Pit Mix. She weighs in at 56 pounds! Mackenzie would prefer to be the only pet in the home so she can make sure she’s getting all of your attention of course! She would do best in a mature household due to her being high-energy and very active. This girl was made for the outdoors! She loves going on hikes and swimming! She has even learned how to dock dive, so you may have a future Olympian on your hands!

Queen: 4-year-old Brindle Pit Mix (Humane Society of Harris County)

Next up, we have Queen! She is in the search for her royal committee! She is a 4-year-old Brindle Pit Mix and only weighs 40 pounds! Queen was heartworm positive when she was rescued but her last round of treatment is on November 15th. Queen prefers a home without cats, she says she is too fancy for them! She would also do best in a home with children five plus due to her high energy and want to play! Queen loves to snuggle and will be attached to your hip when you’re home. She is the biggest people pleaser and aims to keep her kingdom happy!

Misty: 10 month old Domestic Shorthair (Humane Society of Harris County)

And if you aren’t searching for a pup we have the perfect kitten to add to your family! Meet Misty! She is only 10 months old and is a Domestic Shorthair. She loves other cats, she has not been around dogs but is sure to be best pals with one if introduced properly. She is very playful and is sure to greet you at your door each time you come home.

