Phenix City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

11-year-old Juana Gomez was last seen on November 2 at approximately 10 p.m. at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City.

Gomez’s clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gomez, contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

