Very Warm Through Early Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
More clouds and humidity over the weekend along with a slight rain chance but the bigger deal will be the even warmer temperatures.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The main weather still will still be the very warm weather on the way through the end of the week, the weekend, and into early next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s through Tuesday, but we might see some mid 80s, especially by Sunday and Monday, the two warmest days in this stretch. I can’t rule out a shower on Saturday or Sunday with more clouds than sunshine at times, but overall most spots will stay dry with morning lows in the lower 60s, also above average for this time of year. For our Election Day, we will continue a warm and dry forecast, so no excuse not to get out and go to the polls. By the middle and end of next week, the forecast will chance with a better chance of showers returning - but still not an overall high rain coverage (10-30%) - and temperatures dropping back to the low to mid 70s for highs. Don’t forget about the time change this weekend - fall back an hour before you head to bed Saturday night, and use that as an opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios!

