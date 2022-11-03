Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Weekend warm up coming, Turning humid

Tyler’s forecast
A terrific Thursday before things get even warmer and more humid over the weekend.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mild to end the workweek but it gets even warmer over the weekend and early next week. By Sunday, temperatures will be running a good 10-12 degrees above average.

Nothing but sun for your Thursday. After 50s to start, highs will range from 77 to 81 degrees between 3 and 4 PM.

Clear and comfortably cool overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s first thing Friday morning. Mainly sunny throughout the day Friday. Highs will be just as warm as Thursday afternoon with upper 70s and lower 80s.

Late Friday night and over the weekend, clouds increase. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky this weekend. As humidity goes up, temperatures warm up and the breeze kicks up a bit; it will feel quite toasty for the first weekend of November. Overall, the weather looks pretty good for outdoor plans. There is a slight chance you encounter a quick shower either day. Highs in the low 80s Saturday and low to mid 80s Sunday. Low temperatures both days will be in the low 60s.

We keep the warm stretch going through the first part of next week, including Election Day with more sun than clouds overall. There’s a little better chance for showers Wednesday or Thursday next week at this point. For now, we’re going with 20-30% rain coverage, but a lot can change that far out so stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn man arrested for fraud, theft of property
Auburn man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
Police presence at Wilson Apartment in Columbus
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes
security camera
Opelika announces partnership to place cameras in retail parking lots
Eldridge MBS Wellness Center for Women opening in honor of the late Dr. Ehrman H. Eldridge Jr.
Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus

Latest News

A terrific Thursday before things get even warmer and more humid over the weekend.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
A viewer captured video of a traffic light breaking loose from power lines, then falling to the...
October 2022 Rainfall Totals
Temps continue warming into the weekend.
What Season is it Again?
Today will be a similar day to yesterday, just more clouds in the beginning of the day versus...
Warm and dry stretch of weather