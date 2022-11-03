Weekend warm up coming, Turning humid

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mild to end the workweek but it gets even warmer over the weekend and early next week. By Sunday, temperatures will be running a good 10-12 degrees above average.

Nothing but sun for your Thursday. After 50s to start, highs will range from 77 to 81 degrees between 3 and 4 PM.

Clear and comfortably cool overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s first thing Friday morning. Mainly sunny throughout the day Friday. Highs will be just as warm as Thursday afternoon with upper 70s and lower 80s.

Late Friday night and over the weekend, clouds increase. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky this weekend. As humidity goes up, temperatures warm up and the breeze kicks up a bit; it will feel quite toasty for the first weekend of November. Overall, the weather looks pretty good for outdoor plans. There is a slight chance you encounter a quick shower either day. Highs in the low 80s Saturday and low to mid 80s Sunday. Low temperatures both days will be in the low 60s.

We keep the warm stretch going through the first part of next week, including Election Day with more sun than clouds overall. There’s a little better chance for showers Wednesday or Thursday next week at this point. For now, we’re going with 20-30% rain coverage, but a lot can change that far out so stay tuned.

