3 arrested, 1 charged with aggravated assault on Columbus officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars after an incident at Avalon Apartments in Columbus.

On November 1, at approximately 11 p.m., Columbus officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Cusseta Road - Avalon Apartments - in reference to several males in a black car with a stolen temporary license tag.

Upon arrival, officers located the reported vehicle and attempted to take control of the individuals, however, two rear passengers exited the vehicle.

One officer attempted to detain the two exiting passengers himself, but they each attempted to get away. The officer chased one of them - 17-year-old Kevin Jackson. During the foot pursuit, Jackson turned towards the officer and pulled a pistol from his waistband. The officer responded by tasing Jackson. Jackson was placed in custody without further incident.

Another officer attempted to place a third suspect, 19-year-old Robert Walker, into custody. Walker began fighting with the officer and said, “You’re going to have to shoot me.” While the officer was struggling with the suspect, another responding officer drive-stunned Walker with a taser. Walker was then placed under arrest.

A fourth suspect, 18-year-old Diamante Smith, was arrested without incident.

The suspect who managed to escape has not been identified at this time.

Two guns were recovered during the incident - the Taurus TX was reported stolen.

The suspects have been charged with the following:

17-year-old Kevin Jackson Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer Theft by receiving stolen property Obstruction Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Possession of a firearm by person under 18

19-year-old Robert Walker Theft by receiving stolen property Obstruction Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

18-year-old Diamante Smith Theft by receiving stolen property Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime



If you have any details on this incident or the fourth suspect, please contact the Columbus Police Department.

