Ala. man found guilty of murder after 2020 trial ends in hung jury

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is found guilty of murder in Russell County two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

On July 28, 2017, 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter was killed in a shooting on 8th Street in Phenix City.

Through an investigation, Phenix City Police discovered evidence that led them to issue an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Stephen Williams.

Williams was arrested at a Sleep Hotel in Henry County on Aug. 7, 2017

The defendant had an initial trial in 2020. However, it ended in a hung jury.

On Monday, Oct. 31, the second murder trial began, and on Nov. 4, a Russell County jury found Williams guilty.

This case was Russell County District Attorney Kenny Davis’ last murder trial before his retirement from the DA’s office.

