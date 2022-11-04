Ala. man found guilty of murder after 2020 trial ends in hung jury

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is found guilty of murder in Russell County two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

On July 28, 2017, 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter was killed in a shooting on 8th Street in Phenix City.

Through an investigation, Phenix City Police discovered evidence that led them to issue an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Stephen Williams.

Williams was arrested at a Sleep Hotel in Henry County on Aug. 7, 2017

The defendant had an initial trial in 2020. However, it ended in a hung jury.

On Monday, Oct. 31, the second murder trial began, and on Nov. 4, a Russell County jury found Williams guilty.

This case was Russell County District Attorney Kenny Davis’ last murder trial before his retirement from the DA’s office.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.