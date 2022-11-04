Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An appeal can move forward of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court made the ruling Friday.

The family of Hae Min Lee has contended their rights were violated because they did not receive enough notice about a September court hearing that resulted in Syed’s murder conviction being overturned.

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday ordered that the appeal from the family will be considered in February.

Attorney Steve Kelly said the family was thrilled by the ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it...
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
11-year-old Phenix City girl found safe after three days of missing
Phenix City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Phenix City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a “most wanted” sex offender case.
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after failing to register as sex offender
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say

Latest News

Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
A study finds severe depression can be eased by a single dose of a synthetic 'magic mushroom.'
Psychedelic ‘magic mushroom’ drug may ease some depression
Members raise their hands during a vote in a joint board meeting of the Florida Board of...
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
FILE - A San Francisco judge disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's...
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband’s assault