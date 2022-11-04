Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Henry County deputy shot, suspect on the run, McDonough neighbors left on edge

Suspect identified as Brenston Bernard Thomas, 32-years-old
Brenston Bernard Thomas
Brenston Bernard Thomas(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are on the lookout for a man they say shot a detention officer in McDonough. The shooting happened in an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Hopewell Place near Haddon Place Friday afternoon.

Police say the officer was shot multiple times. He’s now listed in critical condition at the hospital.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has identified Brenston Bernard Thomas, 32, as the shooting suspect. He was last seen traveling in a 2020 gray 4-door Toyota Camry, license plate CKD-8148. Police say do not approach him and instead call 911.

Many of the people who live in the complex weren’t allowed back into their homes for hours as police investigated the scene. Chris Scales works from. He went out for a quick errand and came back find his apartment cordoned off by police.

“Haddon Place is great community. Very friendly, clean. The only thing I’ve every heard of over in this complex was one or two car break-ins, but other than that – this situation this – this hits the scale,” said Chris Scales , who lives nearby.

Police say Thomas has warrants out for his arrest in Clayton County and in Miami-Dade, Florida - both for on assault charges. Thomas is described as a black man, 5′11″, 175 lbs., brown eyes, and brown short hair. Police also say he has a beard and two very identifiable tattoos on his neck of the New Orleans Saints.

“Mr. Thomas I recommend you turn yourself in. We will not eat, sleep, or get any rest until we take you into custody. Turn yourself in,” said Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas or any information pertinent to this investigation should call 911 or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 770-288-7103.

MAP OF THE AREA BELOW

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it...
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl
Phenix City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Phenix City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a “most wanted” sex offender case.
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after failing to register as sex offender
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say

Latest News

Ala. man found guilty of murder after 2020 trial ends in hung jury
Auburn Football team holds Reverse Tiger Walk
Auburn Football team holds Reverse Tiger Walk
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl
Crews on scene of vehicle fire at car wash in Midtown Columbus
Crews on scene of vehicle fire at car wash in Midtown Columbus