Henry County deputy shot, suspect on the run, McDonough neighbors left on edge

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are on the lookout for a man they say shot a detention officer in McDonough. The shooting happened in an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Hopewell Place near Haddon Place Friday afternoon.

Police say the officer was shot multiple times. He’s now listed in critical condition at the hospital.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has identified Brenston Bernard Thomas, 32, as the shooting suspect. He was last seen traveling in a 2020 gray 4-door Toyota Camry, license plate CKD-8148. Police say do not approach him and instead call 911.

Many of the people who live in the complex weren’t allowed back into their homes for hours as police investigated the scene. Chris Scales works from. He went out for a quick errand and came back find his apartment cordoned off by police.

“Haddon Place is great community. Very friendly, clean. The only thing I’ve every heard of over in this complex was one or two car break-ins, but other than that – this situation this – this hits the scale,” said Chris Scales , who lives nearby.

Police say Thomas has warrants out for his arrest in Clayton County and in Miami-Dade, Florida - both for on assault charges. Thomas is described as a black man, 5′11″, 175 lbs., brown eyes, and brown short hair. Police also say he has a beard and two very identifiable tattoos on his neck of the New Orleans Saints.

“Mr. Thomas I recommend you turn yourself in. We will not eat, sleep, or get any rest until we take you into custody. Turn yourself in,” said Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas or any information pertinent to this investigation should call 911 or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 770-288-7103.

