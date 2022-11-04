Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Drive-thru beer and wine sales almost a reality in Alabama

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon be able to pick up beer or wine via curbside or takeout options in Alabama.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control board is setting up new rules and regulations that could make this possible by January 2023.

The new rules are currently in a 45-day waiting period, and if there are no changes, businesses with the proper licenses will soon be selling certain alcoholic beverages through a drive-thru or takeout service - a feature many businesses are excited about.

“I think it can be a good thing. It is a natural progression,” said John Parker, the owner of Dave’s Pub.

Parker is happy Alabamians will enjoy the same amenity that has already been made available in other states and doesn’t think the change will hurt any bar’s bottom line.

“People come into bars for a social experience. To see bartenders make these pieces of art that live in the moment,” said Parker.

Parker is also the CEO of BUZD alcohol and delivery. He says the business just did a record breaking amount of business this past Friday, but it has required a substantial amount of work getting set up, which may discourage some establishments from making any changes.

“I don’t think it is stepping into our space. Retail is a whole different world than an on premise. It is a huge undertaking to kind of marry them both.”

Since he already has a larger crew working on the delivery side of things, Parker is now looking into making some infrastructure changes to the pub to take advantage of the new opportunity.

“Just yesterday, I was talking to a builder about kind of setting up so people can come in and get bottles and utilizing that license,” said Parker.

Parker is interested to see how this change will impact the seller’s insurance requirements and thinks that will be one of the most difficult things to navigate once the change becomes official.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it...
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a “most wanted” sex offender case.
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man after failing to register as sex offender
Phenix City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Phenix City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say

Latest News

Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
Bike patrol unit coming to Columbus to prevent sexual assaults on Riverwalk
Bike patrol unit coming to Columbus to prevent sexual assaults on Riverwalk
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Possible Senate runoff looms as early voting ends | 2022 Georgia election news
Bike patrol unit coming to Columbus to prevent sexual assaults on Riverwalk
Bike patrol unit coming to Columbus to prevent sexual assaults on Riverwalk
House of Heroes hosts Heart of Serving luncheon in Columbus
House of Heroes hosts Heart of Serving luncheon in Columbus