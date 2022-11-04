Business Break
Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start.

The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party.

“Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s for, and that’s what it is meant to be,” said Marcus Truitt.

What used only to be limited to a weekend packed with events is now a weeklong celebration of Fountain City Classic Magic.

“It’s just an exciting, exciting week and something we, again, look forward to each year,” said Fort Valley State University’s President, Dr. Paul Jones.

“It’s wonderful to see the community and Columbus and beyond come out and support these two institutions,” said Marion Ross Fedrick.

Activities like the 29th Annual Fountain City Classic Golf Tournament were held this morning.

“We have over 50 golfers from all over the region from Fort Valley, from Albany State University out here raising money for scholarships for students of both institutions, which is what this classic is all about,” said State Rep. Elect Teddy Reese.

Since Thursday, tailgaters have been set up in the Fountain City Tailgate Village.

Brothers Terrance and Marcus grew up spending every first weekend in November in the Civic Center parking lot.

“Thirty-something plus years, My dad started it, and we took it over, and so now it’s up to us to keep it going and pass it on to the next level of our family and keep the tradition going,” said Terrance Truitt.

“I’m not going to do the game. I’m not going to do the parade. I’m going to be right here tailgating,” said Marcus.

Unlike the Truitt brothers, who will operate the grills, Reese looks forward to the classic parade.

“Albany State University and Fort Valley State University are two of the best institutions here in the state of Georgia, so our children, the local community, get to see the band, hear the quality sound of the music, see our leaders from the community, and see everyone who comes out to support the fountain city classic, it’s going to be a great parade,” said Reese.

Starting tonight, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m., the Columbus Convention and Trade Center will be a vendor fair village.

An hour later, at the center’s Foundry Room, a ‘Sneak Ball’ presented by the Foutain City Classic, Inc. and Davis Broadcasting will be held. Tickets are $15.

