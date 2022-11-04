Getting warmer and even humid this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our gradual warming trend continues today before we flip the switch to an even warmer and a noticeably more humid weekend.

Sunny most of Friday with a few high clouds beginning to work in the area late in the afternoon. Nice and a bit breezy with highs on either side of 80 degrees across the valley.

Mainly sunny and pleasantly warm this afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds increase tonight and some fog is possible toward morning as temperatures only dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s early Saturday.

High school football tonight should be comfortable to mild as clouds begin to return. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There are a lot of events happening this weekend and the main complaint will probably how warm it is for November.

One of the big events is the Fountain City Classic with events most of the day in Columbus. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Temperatures max out in the low 80s with even a few mid 80s possible in spots. Most of the time we’ll have more clouds than sun. It will be breezy at times. With a southeasterly breeze, that will pump in some humidity. The bulk of the rain stays to our west, but with some showers to our east, we can’t rule out a stray shower or two later Saturday and Saturday night. It is possible we see a few more showers in spots Sunday as we squeezed between what’s left of the two systems. It’s worth pointing out this won’t be washout material, but you should have your umbrella nearby if you’re spending time outside.

Steeplechase at Callaway Saturday looks pretty good! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Next week starts off dry but still very warm. Monday may be our warmest day. Election Day is Tuesday and that should be dry so don’t forget to cast your vote at the polls! We’re still working on what mid to late next week looks like, but the general thinking right now is that it will cool off a bit (closer to average) with a slightly better chance of showers.

Next week starts off warm and dry. It should gradually get a little cooler, especially during the day with the return of clouds and perhaps even a chance of showers. (Source: WTVM Weather)

