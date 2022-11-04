Harris County residents taking advantage of early voting in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is the final week of early in-person voting in Georgia and Friday, Nov. 4 is the last day to voice your vote before heading to the polls.

For three weeks in every county across the state, voters have had the chance to vote before Tuesday’s election.

“Here in Harris County, I had a wait of exactly 90 seconds, phew, I got it done,” says Tom Johnson, Harris County Resident.

More than 6,700 people have voted early in the county, so far. Chief Registrar of the Harris County Elections Office, Sherrail Jarrett, says these are fantastic numbers for mid-term elections.

“It’s more convenient to do it this way because that way you don’t have to miss a day of work,” says John Mcgee, voter.

Since October 17, voters in Harris County conveniently have had the opportunity to vote in person or drop off an Absentee ballot at the elections office’s new location at 757 Carver Circle in Hamilton, the old Carver High School.

As early voting ends today, Friday at 5pm, Jarret says about 30 percent of Harris County has voted, averaging between 400 to 500 voters a day.

“Usually, we have 100 or so the first few days each, but we started out with 400 and we haven’t slowed down since,” says Jarrett.

This office is the only location for early voting in Harris County. This year’s new location is due to needing more space for the process.

“We’ve grown so much over the years with voters and citizens in general, we just had to move,” says Jarrett.

Harris County Resident Eddie Bell Walker says it’s her first time voting early.

“Usually, I go to the polls, I can’t make it so I decide to come in and early vote,” says Walker.

Coming in to vote early was a quick process for mom, Hannah Garner.

“It was easy, there’s no hassle. I just held him, wrote it down, voted. Easy Peasy,” says Garner.

Harris County residents who live in Hamilton should pay close attention to the ballot when voting for the city council seat.

Votes casted for one candidate, Steven Haberkorn, will not count.

“After the ballots were printed, the city discovered that Steven Haberkorn, by a few 100 feet, does not live in the city limit and therefore he was ineligible,” says City Manager, Buddy Walker.

Four other candidates are running for the at large city council seat left vacant when former councilman Ransom Farley decided to run for Mayor. Farley is running unopposed.

Voters have until Monday at 5 p.m. to drop of Absentee ballots at the Harris County elections office, none will be accepted on Tuesday, election day, at a voter’s assigned precinct.

If you need to know where that location is or see a sample ballot, click here.

Reminder: From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. TODAY, you can vote in-person at 757 Carver Circle in Hamilton.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.