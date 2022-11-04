Business Break
Heavy police presence at trailer park on Highway 431 in Phenix City

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence at a trailer park in Phenix City.

News Leader 9 has crews on the scene. They say the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Phenix City Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI is surrounding the trailer park.

At this time, there is no information on what has caused the presence, however, our crews are quickly learning to gather more details. Stay with us for the latest updates.

