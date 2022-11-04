House of Heroes hosts Heart of Serving luncheon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Military veterans and community leaders came out for a special event Thursday, November 3, called “Heart of Serving,” put on by a Columbus non-profit who needs your help.

House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter put on their 6th annual fundraising luncheon at the Country Club of Columbus. They invited Jason Dennis to emcee the event, where former soldiers and House of Heroes volunteers were honored.

Over the years, this organization has helped do home renovations and repairs...free of charge to hundreds of military and public service vets. The chapter’s executive director says their biggest needs are more money and workers.

“The more funding we have, the more people we can help,” said Executive Director of House of Heroes, Susan Wood. “And if you’re a volunteer and have a skill, we need skilled volunteers. We’ve got 72 (veterans with needs) on the waiting list. We can do at least 30 more, it’s just November.”

The keynote speaker for the “Heart of Serving” luncheon was Chuck Hunsaker of Harris County, who was called to active duty in the 1970′s to teach at the U-S Military Academy, where he became West Point’s first ever women’s track and cross country coach.

