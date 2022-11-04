Business Break
INTERVIEW: How to ease election anxiety

By WTVM Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It does not matter what candidate you support or what party you are in, elections can cause a lot of stress.

The American Psychological Association published research that showed almost 70% of people said elections were a major source of stress in their lives.

News Leader 9 spoke with licensed therapist Trey Tucker to give some tips on how to ease that anxiety.

Full interview above.

