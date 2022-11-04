Business Break
Warm Weekend Ahead; Rain Coverage Low, but Not Zero

Derek’s Forecast!
31st annual Fountain City Classic comes to an end
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into our weekend, we’re still on pace for temperatures to be running about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Get ready for rain coverage to return, but most of us will stay dry on Saturday - the best coverage will be across East Alabama later in the afternoon or evening, but even there, many will stay dry. The coverage increases to around 20% as we head into Sunday, so I’d keep the umbrellas a little closer on that day with a slightly better chance at seeing a passing shower. Highs will remain in the lower 80s. We’ll start off next week very warm and dry for your Monday and Election Day - no problems expected on Tuesday at all for those heading to the polls, and highs will remain in the 80s. For Wednesday, temperatures will dip back into the low to mid 70s and we’ll mention an increase in clouds and slight chance of showers. The better rain chances for next week look like they will be in the Thursday-Friday time-frame, but there are still some questions on how all of that will play out. We’ll keep an eye on things for you!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

