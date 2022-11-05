10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is Tuesday and along with candidates, there are 10 statewide constitutional amendments for Alabamians to vote on, including one to reorganize the constitution itself.

While some of these amendments are getting pushback from different groups, a majority made it to the ballot with unanimous support from state legislators.

Amendment 1

Amendment 1 is also known as Anaiah’s Law.

“She just loved to laugh. And she loved life,” said Angela Harris.

Angela Harris’ daughter, Aniah Blanchard, was murdered in 2019 by a man out on bond. Amendment one would allow judges to deny bail to a wider class of people charged with crimes. Mayors from the state’s 10 largest cities and Alabama district attorneys are all in support.

“Get involved and be able to send a message that we are against all of this violent crime that is taking place,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

Amendment 2

A “yes” vote will allow counties to use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to recruit broadband companies to build broadband infrastructure in their communities.

Amendment 2 has support from county officials.

“Better access, whether it’s virtually, whether it’s making adjustments in the times that we meet, utilizing social media better,” said Sonny Brasfield, executive director of Association of County Commissions of Alabama.

Amendment 3

One political action committee that backs Alabama Democrats is opposing amendment three. The measure is meant to strip the governor of the ability to commute a death penalty sentence without appropriate notice. The amendment will require the governor of alabama to notify the state attorney general and victim’s family prior to doing so.

“They’re trying to avoid situations where the family in the future does not have to go through this excruciating pain,” said Senator Steve Livingston, sponsor of amendment three.

“This will prevent that from happening again, before another governor can do what he did,” said Janette Grantham, executive director of VOCAL.

Amendment 4

If passed, Amendment 4 would prevent the legislature from changing state election laws in the six months before a presidential election. Opposition says this is unwarranted and could have a negative impact if there were to be another health crisis.

Secretary of State John Merrill supports this amendment.

“People need to have time to process that and know what changes are occurring and why they’re important and significant,” said Merrill.

Amendment 5

A “yes” vote on Amendment 5 removes the term “orphans’ business” from the probate judge section of the Alabama constitution and has no practical implications.

“There’s nothing in Alabama law that deals with orphans. So there’s no orphans quarter, no orphans law here in Alabama as it exists,” said Montgomery County Probate Judge J.C. Love.

Amendment 6

Voting “yes” on Amendment 6 will allow cities to use taxes they already collect to fund capital projects and repay bonds. Currently, some municipalities are only allowed to pay for capital projects by borrowing money – voting “yes” on this amendment will remove that restriction.

Amendment 7

County leaders say amendment seven will increase economic development by changing the way that municipalities and counties are able to spend money on economic and industrial development projects. This also has support from nearly every county commission in the state.

“So that every county in Alabama has an equal chance to attract new industry to improve jobs and to enhance the quality of life,” said Brasfield.

Amendment 8 and Amendment 9

These amendments will bring some privately-owned sewer systems under the control of the public service commission in Shelby, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties.

Amendment 10

Amendment 10 will place any new amendment in the correct reorganized location

Proposed Constitution to appear on the ballot statewide: Constitution of Alabama of 2022

Representative Merika Coleman spearheaded this amendment.

“I’ve been in the legislature for a very long time. How often do you see something that the NAACP, and also eagle, the eagle forum are supporting?” said Coleman.

A yes vote on amendment ten will reorganize the state’s constitution, making it easier to understand, and will remove references to slavery and other racist language from the document.

“This gives us an opportunity to rebrand our state as a welcoming state to all people,” said Coleman.

Each amendment as it will appear on the ballot is available on the Secretary of State’s website.

