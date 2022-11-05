Auburn man arrested on multiple theft, forgery charges, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars and charged with multiple crimes of theft and forgery, police say.

According to the Auburn Police Department, 33-year-old Brian Henry Ritter was arrested on Nov. 3 for the following,

First-degree theft of property

Third-degree possession of a forged instrument (3 counts)

Third-degree theft of property (2 counts)

Fourth-degree possession of forged instrument (2 counts)

Third-degree criminal mischief

Authorities responded to reports of a stolen vehicle near the 2000 block of South College Street and observed the vehicle and a suspect, later discovered to be Ritter.

Officers identified the vehicle to be related to a fraudulent purchase that happened on Oct. 26 on West Creek Parkway.

Someone reported that Ritter bought the car using a forged check and forged identification.

Police arrested the suspect on outstanding warrants related to three previous crimes in Auburn.

The first outstanding warrant was three counts of a forged instrument that happened between Oct. and Nov. 2021. An added outstanding warrant of theft of property came from another incident between Dec. 2021 and Jan. 2022. Finally, the third case happened between the end of Jan. and Feb. 2022, resulting in warrants for theft of property and criminal mischief.

Ritter is held at the Lee County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Investigations into his case are still ongoing, and more charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.