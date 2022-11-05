Big Events in the Valley Today, Rain Chance is Low but Not Zero

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The gradual warming trend we experienced yesterday will be true this weekend with even warmer and a noticeably more humid conditions. Get ready for rain coverage to return, but most of us will stay dry on Saturday - the best coverage will be across East Alabama later in the afternoon or evening, but even there, many will stay dry. I’d keep the umbrellas a little closer on that day with a slightly better chance at seeing a passing shower, but tomorrow the rain coverage drops to 10%. Highs will remain in the lower 80s. We’ll start off next week very warm and dry for your Monday and Election Day - no problems expected on Tuesday at all for those heading to the polls, and highs will remain in the 80s. For Wednesday, temperatures will dip back into the low to mid 70s and we’ll mention an increase in clouds and slight chance of showers. The better rain chances for next week look like they will be in the Thursday-Friday time-frame, but there are still some questions on how all of that will play out.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.