Last minute voting tips in reminder ahead of Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting is now over ahead of next week’s general election, with voters in Georgia coming out in record numbers.

Right up until the polls closed, tonight people were exercising their right - with more than 2,000,000 votes cast across the Peach State.

It’s been a great turnout across the Peach state, with more than two million people taking advantage of the voting opportunity. More than 35,000 of those ballots are from Muscogee County voters.

The latest demographics show more women cast votes early, and most of those have been submitted by people between the ages of 60 to 65.

“Those were to be expected. That’s the usual group, so that’s to be expected, but all efforts are turned toward turning out men to vote and turning out young people to vote,” said Social Chair of the Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated Pat Hugley Green.

She says though most of the state’s registered voters are between the ages of 18 and 24, that age group has not shown up much at the polls locally.

“We want to encourage young people to think about health care -- medical health insurance -- car insurance. We want young people to think about the taxes on food,” she advises.

She offers various tips for voters to know BEFORE Tuesday’s election.

“If there’s any issue when you’re trying to vote, request a provisional ballot. Do not leave without casting a vote on a provisional ballot,” Green adds.

Specific organizations, like the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, also offer rides to the polls.

“If you need a free ride to the poll, please call 877-524-8683, and that’s anywhere in the state of Georgia,” said Helen Butler, the organization’s Executive Director.

Worried you’ll miss the opportunity to vote because you have to work? Not a problem.

Employers in Georgia are required to give employees at least two hours paid time off to cast their ballot.

“The most critical thing that anyone can do before they go vote on Tuesday is to check my voter page so that you know where your polling location is,” said Butler.

You can also use the website to access a sample ballot and see who’s on your ballot before you arrive at the polls.

“This particular election, all eyes are on Georgia because we have an opportunity to make history. We have a female running for Governor -- African American female running for Governor,” Hugley adds. “There’s a lot at stake, and this is a historical election, but EVERY election, not just the 2022 election, every single election is important.”

