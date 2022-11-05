Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Woman seriously injured in Auburn shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police.

Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.

Following an initial investigation, police said a crime scene was found in the 400 block of N. Donahue Dr. in Auburn. Officers said a person of interest, who was known to the victim, has been identified but was not in custody.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father arrested in search of missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl, police presence on Hwy. 431
11-year-old Phenix City girl found safe after three days of missing
Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it...
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
Brian Henry Ritter
Auburn man arrested on multiple theft, forgery charges, police say
Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events
Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events
3 arrested, 1 charged with aggravated assault on Columbus officer
3 arrested, 1 charged with aggravated assault on Columbus officer

Latest News

A pair of handcuffs.
Suspect arrested after man dies from several hits to head on Blan St.
The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault after a woman was...
LaGrange police investigate assault after man allegedly hit woman in mouth, broke her tooth
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Voters go to the polls tomorrow for historic midterms | 2022 Georgia election news
Sunnier this afternoon, warm and humid! It gets a little cooler mid week. Colder by the weekend.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
While demand will be high, the expert predicts Alabama’s gas prices could actually drop.
AAA Alabama: Gas prices could drop despite holiday travel demand