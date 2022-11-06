Staying Warm for the Start of the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ve had near record heat throughout the Valley this weekend, and a similar story remains as we go back to the office tomorrow. Overnight there is a chance for some patchy fog, thanks to muggy air and warm overnight lows. Out the door temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s for tomorrow, with the afternoon warming back to the mid 80s again. Moving into Tuesday we will see similar conditions, but as some dry and cool air moves through by the PM overnight lows will drop back to the low 50s! Wednesday afternoon will be pleasant too thanks to that fall-like air, and temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. We will see another short warm up heading towards the end of the work week, but another front is on the way by Friday evening. This might kick up a few showers out ahead of it but I expect most of us to stay dry. The BIG effect from this front will be a drop in temps of 15-20 degrees by Sunday. After that it looks like the fall-feel will hang out with us into the next work week!

