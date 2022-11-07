Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Nov. 7

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

William Hendley went missing on Thursday, November 3, 2022 between 5:30pm and 6:00pm near 16th Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his location are asked to call Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth an Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

