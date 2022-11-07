Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Nov. 7

William Hendley
William Hendley(Columbus Police Department)
By Toni Miles
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

William Hendley went missing on Thursday, November 3, 2022 between 5:30pm and 6:00pm near 16th Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his location are asked to call Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth an Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

