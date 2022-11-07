Continuation of the weekend warmth and humidity to start workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Very warm early in the workweek before temperatures return closer to average around mid-week. A stronger cold front delivers bigger changes over the upcoming weekend.

Morning fog and clouds will give way to more sun in the afternoon on this Monday. It will still be very warm and humid for early November standards. Highs in the low to mid 80s, likely falling a degree or two short of the record high for November 7, which is 86 degrees set in 1909.

Highs reach the low to mid 80s today with more sunshine this afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Passing clouds. Perhaps a stray shower or two overnight. Lows again well into the 60s early Tuesday.

Election Day will be mainly sunny and dry. On the breezy side with highs mostly in the low 80s. Turning less humid by the end of the day.

Still warm, but turning breezy Election Day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Slightly cooler and much more comfortable mid week with temperatures closer to average for November.

A cold front approaches late in the workweek, briefly driving up some of the humidity. We may get a bit of rain, too, as a tropical system (Nicole) affects Florida. Depending where exactly it goes will determine if we see any rain at all in east Alabama and west Georgia; there’s a chance most of it stays to our east. We’ll keep you posted.

Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas. It's headed west toward the Florida peninsula. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The bigger story will be the much colder temperatures arriving over the weekend and first thing next week.

Feeling more like fall by Wednesday. Then, a winter feel arrives by the second half of the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

