HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Alabama and Georgia playoff pairings

Central vs Mary Montgomery
Central vs Mary Montgomery(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven schools remain in the playoffs across Alabama. Meanwhile, the post season begins this week for teams in Georgia.

[WATCH: HIGHLIGHTS FROM NOVEMBER 3-4]

ALABAMA (2ND ROUND PLAYOFFS)

  • 7A: Dothan at Auburn
  • 7A: Enterprise at Central
  • 5A: Beauregard at UMS-Wright
  • 1A: Loachapoka at Millry
  • AISA, AAA: Valiant Cross Academy at Lee-Scott Academy
  • AISA, AAA: Morgan Academy at Glenwood School
  • AISA, AA: Clarke Prep at Chambers Academy

GEORGIA (1ST ROUND PLAYOFFS)

  • 5A: Tucker at Northside
  • 5A: Harris County at Decatur
  • 4A: Burke County at LaGrange
  • 4A: New Hampstead at Troup County
  • 4A: Shaw at Perry
  • 3A: Upson-Lee at Carver
  • 2A: Washington at Callaway
  • 2A: Berrien at Spencer
  • 1A, DIV II: Hancock Central at Manchester
  • 1A, DIV II: Chattahoochee County at Johnson County
  • 1A, DIV II: Georgia Military College at Schley County
  • GIAA, AAAA: St. Anne Pacelli (1st Round BYE)
  • GIAA, AAAA: First Presbyterian Day at Brookstone
  • GIAA, AAA: Southland Academy at Pinewood Christian
  • GIAA, A: Memorial Day at Flint River Academy
  • GAPPS: Calvary Christian School at The King’s Academy

VOTE FOR PLAY OF THE WEEK

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

