HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Alabama and Georgia playoff pairings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven schools remain in the playoffs across Alabama. Meanwhile, the post season begins this week for teams in Georgia.
ALABAMA (2ND ROUND PLAYOFFS)
- 7A: Dothan at Auburn
- 7A: Enterprise at Central
- 5A: Beauregard at UMS-Wright
- 1A: Loachapoka at Millry
- AISA, AAA: Valiant Cross Academy at Lee-Scott Academy
- AISA, AAA: Morgan Academy at Glenwood School
- AISA, AA: Clarke Prep at Chambers Academy
GEORGIA (1ST ROUND PLAYOFFS)
- 5A: Tucker at Northside
- 5A: Harris County at Decatur
- 4A: Burke County at LaGrange
- 4A: New Hampstead at Troup County
- 4A: Shaw at Perry
- 3A: Upson-Lee at Carver
- 2A: Washington at Callaway
- 2A: Berrien at Spencer
- 1A, DIV II: Hancock Central at Manchester
- 1A, DIV II: Chattahoochee County at Johnson County
- 1A, DIV II: Georgia Military College at Schley County
- GIAA, AAAA: St. Anne Pacelli (1st Round BYE)
- GIAA, AAAA: First Presbyterian Day at Brookstone
- GIAA, AAA: Southland Academy at Pinewood Christian
- GIAA, A: Memorial Day at Flint River Academy
- GAPPS: Calvary Christian School at The King’s Academy
