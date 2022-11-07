HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Alabama and Georgia playoff pairings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven schools remain in the playoffs across Alabama. Meanwhile, the post season begins this week for teams in Georgia.

ALABAMA (2ND ROUND PLAYOFFS)

7A: Dothan at Auburn

7A: Enterprise at Central

5A: Beauregard at UMS-Wright

1A: Loachapoka at Millry

AISA, AAA: Valiant Cross Academy at Lee-Scott Academy

AISA, AAA: Morgan Academy at Glenwood School

AISA, AA: Clarke Prep at Chambers Academy

GEORGIA (1ST ROUND PLAYOFFS)

5A: Tucker at Northside

5A: Harris County at Decatur

4A: Burke County at LaGrange

4A: New Hampstead at Troup County

4A: Shaw at Perry

3A: Upson-Lee at Carver

2A: Washington at Callaway

2A: Berrien at Spencer

1A, DIV II: Hancock Central at Manchester

1A, DIV II: Chattahoochee County at Johnson County

1A, DIV II: Georgia Military College at Schley County

GIAA, AAAA: St. Anne Pacelli (1st Round BYE)

GIAA, AAAA: First Presbyterian Day at Brookstone

GIAA, AAA: Southland Academy at Pinewood Christian

GIAA, A: Memorial Day at Flint River Academy

GAPPS: Calvary Christian School at The King’s Academy

