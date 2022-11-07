LaGrange officers investigate aggravated assault after shots fired in home

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange officers are investigating an aggravated assault after shots were fired into a home.

On November 5, at approximately 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Glenn Robertson Street in reference to shots fired into a home in the area.

According to officials, the investigation revealed that an unknown suspect fired several shots from a vehicle that was traveling south on Glenn Robertson Street near Mason Street. The home was hit twice.

Police say the home was occupied, however, no one inside was injured. They say the home was not intentionally targeted. The suspects fled the area towards Colquitt Street and have not been located.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603.

