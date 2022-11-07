LaGrange police investigate assault after man allegedly hit woman in mouth, broke her tooth

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault after a woman was allegedly struck in the mouth by a man.

On November 5, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 100 block Cross Creek Drive in LaGrange in reference to an aggravated battery.

Upon arrival, the victim told police that the suspect had struck her in the mouth during a physical altercation and broken her tooth. The Criminal Investigations Section responded and continued the investigation where a warrant was secured for the arrest of Jimmy Williams in regards to the aforementioned offense.

At the time of this incident, Williams was not on active probation. However officer say Williams did have an outstanding warrant through another jurisdiction for aggravated assault with a weapon.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603.

