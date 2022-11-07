Business Break
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, heading toward Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A late-season storm has formed in the Atlantic and is headed for the east coast of Florida

The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Nicole is a large storm and will have a wide impact beyond the Sunshine State.

Nicole is located about 520 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, where a tropical storm watch is in effect, with maximum-sustained winds of 45 mph. It is moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm could be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday night on its approach to Florida,

Forecasters expect the large storm to have a widespread impact, bringing severe weather, including coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall and beach erosion, to parts of Florida and the southeastern U.S. later this week.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

