Suspect arrested after man dies from several hits to head on Blan St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested after being charged with the murder of a man from October 19.

Christopher Williams was killed back on October 19 in the 2400 block of Blan Street. Officials say an autopsy revealed that he was struck over the head repeatedly by another man leading to his death.

Over the weekend, the Columbus Police Department charged and arrested 60-year-old Michael Simmons with murder and aggravated assault.

Simmons was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Monday, November 7 - however, the hearing was rescheduled to November 15.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.