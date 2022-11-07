Total Lunar Eclipse Visible Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A total lunar eclipse will occur early Tuesday morning as the moon falls into the shadow of the Earth, or its Umbra.

The best views will start at 5:16 AM ET. (Source: WTVM Weather)

For the early birds and astronomy fans there will be a beautiful show starting at 4:09 AM ET. The sun, Earth, and moon will align to create a lunar eclipse, also called the blood moon, as the moon falls into the shadow of the Earth. This will last until around 7:10 AM ET here in Columbus, when the moon sets. The best times to view this, or totality, will be from 5:16 AM ET to 6:41 AM ET.

Most of us should have a clear view for the event. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There should be nice conditions to go with this as well, with much of the southeast in the “good” category here. Although there may be a few passing clouds, here in Columbus most of us should have a clear view! You can view this astronomical event with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope.

The next time we see this in totality will be March of 2025. (Source: WTVM Weather)

While not a super rare event, the next total lunar eclipse will not occur until March 14, 2025. The next partial lunar eclipse will occur in October of next year.

