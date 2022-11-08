2022 Election Day: Chattahoochee Valley voter guide
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm election.
ALABAMA:
- SAMPLE BALLOT: VIEW YOUR NOV. 8 SAMPLE BALLOT BY CLICKING HERE
- YOUR POLLING PLACE: LOCATE WHERE YOU WILL VOTE ON NOV. 8
- VOTER REGISTRATION: CHECK YOUR CURRENT VOTER REGISTRATION STATUS
- FIND ANSWERS TO FAQs on ABSENTEE VOTING IN ALABAMA
GEORGIA:
- SAMPLE BALLOT: VIEW YOUR NOV. 8 SAMPLE BALLOT BY CLICKING HERE
- YOUR POLLING PLACE: LOCATE WHERE YOU WILL VOTE ON NOV. 8
- VOTER REGISTRATION: CHECK YOUR CURRENT VOTER REGISTATION STATUS
- ABSENTEE VOTING INFO IN GEORGIA
GENERAL INFORMATION ON ELECTIONS AND BALLOTS:
- Last minute voting tips and reminders ahead of Election Day
- Question on Muscogee County ballots about changing sheriff’s title
Alabama election progress
AP estimates
0% of votes counted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
Kay Ivey (i)
R
|0 votes
|0%
James Blake
LIB
|0 votes
|0%
Yolanda Flowers
D
|0 votes
|0%
Select a county
AP estimates
0% of votes counted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
Will Boyd
D
|0 votes
|0%
Katie Britt
R
|0 votes
|0%
John Sophocleus
LIB
|0 votes
|0%
Select a county
U.S. House 2022 Ala. General
District 1
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
District 2
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
District 3
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
District 4
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
District 5
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
District 6
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
AP estimates
0% of votes counted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
Wes Allen
R
|0 votes
|0%
Pamela Laffitte
D
|0 votes
|0%
Jason Shelby
LIB
|0 votes
|0%
AP estimates
0% of votes counted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
Steve Marshall (i)
R
|0 votes
|0%
Wendell Major
D
|0 votes
|0%
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.