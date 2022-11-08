Business Break
2022 Election Day: Chattahoochee Valley voter guide

Election Day
Election Day(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm election.

ALABAMA:

GEORGIA:

GENERAL INFORMATION ON ELECTIONS AND BALLOTS:

Alabama election progress
Updated
Nov 7, 2022, 3:23 PM
not calledcalled0% of votescounted25%50%75%100%
Governor
2022 Ala. General
Updated
Nov 7, 2022, 3:23 PM
AP estimates
0% of votes counted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
Kay Ivey (i)
R
0 votes0%
James Blake
LIB
0 votes0%
Yolanda Flowers
D
0 votes0%
Select a county
MontgomeryMontgomeryBirminghamBirminghamHuntsvilleHuntsvilleMobileMobile
U.S. senate
2022 Ala. General
Updated
Nov 7, 2022, 3:23 PM
AP estimates
0% of votes counted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
Will Boyd
D
0 votes0%
Katie Britt
R
0 votes0%
John Sophocleus
LIB
0 votes0%
Select a county
MontgomeryMontgomeryBirminghamBirminghamHuntsvilleHuntsvilleMobileMobile
U.S. House 2022 Ala. General
Updated
Nov 7, 2022, 3:23 PM
District 1
Map of the state of Alabama with district 1 highlighted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
District 2
Map of the state of Alabama with district 2 highlighted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
District 3
Map of the state of Alabama with district 3 highlighted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
District 4
Map of the state of Alabama with district 4 highlighted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
District 5
Map of the state of Alabama with district 5 highlighted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
District 6
Map of the state of Alabama with district 6 highlighted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
Secretary of State
2022 Ala. General
Updated
Nov 7, 2022, 3:23 PM
AP estimates
0% of votes counted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
Wes Allen
R
0 votes0%
Pamela Laffitte
D
0 votes0%
Jason Shelby
LIB
0 votes0%
Attorney General
2022 Ala. General
Updated
Nov 7, 2022, 3:23 PM
AP estimates
0% of votes counted
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after polls close.
Steve Marshall (i)
R
0 votes0%
Wendell Major
D
0 votes0%

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

