AP projects Rep. Sanford Bishop to win reelection in GA’s District 2 race

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The longtime incumbent is projected to win his reelection for Georgia’s Congressional race.

The Associated Press has called Georgia’s Congressional District 2 race for Rep. Sanford Bishop.

Election Day was officially underway, and the race that political analysts have classified as “the only competitive U.S. House race in the Deep South” has been determined.

Georgia’s longest-serving congressman, Representative Sanford Bishop, is facing off against Republican Chris West in the highly contested race for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Bishop hasn’t faced much competition for his seat since he was first elected into Congress in 1993. However, in 2010, Bishop narrowly won against former lawmaker Mike Keown due to the redrawing of the congressional lines that reduced the percentage of Democratic voters in the district.

The longtime incumbent says his 30 years of experience is why he’s the best person for the job. In this election, his three priorities are supply chain, infrastructure and job creation.

West, a businessman and attorney, battling to unseat Bishop, promises to be the people’s voice, fuel the economy and promote energy independence.

Georgia’s Congressional District 2 encompasses the southwestern corner of the Peach State, including Albany, parts of Macon, Columbus and Warner Robins, spanning 30 counties.

Election polls in Georgia closed at 7 p.m. EST.

The race was called, with Bishop receiving about 54.9% of Georgia’s votes and West with about 45.1%.

