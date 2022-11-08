Auburn to host Veterans Day ceremony on November 11

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn community is invited to honor those who have served our country at the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Veterans Memorial ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. on the northeast corner of Ross St. and Glenn Ave.

Mayor Ron Anders will officiate the ceremony, and U.S. Army veteran Maryshay Ray will be this year’s speaker. Pastor Jeff Damron, from Union Christian Church will deliver the invocation.

Attendees are encouraged to park at Felton Little Park, the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot and at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex. Parking for the disabled will be available on Ross Street between Glenn Avenue and Harper Avenue.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Municipal Courtroom at 141 N. Ross St.

