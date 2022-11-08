Business Break
Auburn University introduces new AD John Cohen

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - With the hire of a new head football coach looming, Auburn introduced new athletic director John Cohen on Tuesday. Cohen, a Tuscaloosa, AL native, previously served in the same position for Mississippi State.

Former AU athletic director Allen Greene stepped away from his position in August.

“My goal is to put Auburn in position, as it has always done, put Auburn in position to win SEC championships and national championships. My goal is to relentlessly promote this wonderful university,” Cohen said.

See the video above for a full report form Cohen’s introductory press conference.

