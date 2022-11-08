Auburn University introduces new AD John Cohen

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - With the hire of a new head football coach looming, Auburn introduced new athletic director John Cohen on Tuesday. Cohen, a Tuscaloosa, AL native, previously served in the same position for Mississippi State.

Former AU athletic director Allen Greene stepped away from his position in August.

Auburn has formally introduced John Cohen as the school’s new Athletic Director.



“My goal is to put Auburn in position, as it has always done, put Auburn in position to win SEC championships and national championships. My goal is to relentlessly promote this wonderful university,” Cohen said.

