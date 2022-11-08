Callaway Resort & Gardens to host Fantasy in Lights Harris Co. appreciation night

PINE MOUNTAN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights opens to the public this weekend. Harris County’s winter wonderland will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 12.

Those who plan to attend should park in the Robin Lake Beach Parking Lot.

On a special opening night, Harris County residents are invited to celebrate 30 years of Fantasy in Lights. Harris County residents will receive an exclusive savings with a $15 ticket. Proceeds will benefit FOCUS Ministries.

To be eligible to receive a discounted Harris County ticket, you must live in the following zip codes:

31804, 31807, 31808, 31811, 31820, 31822, 31823, 31826, 31829, 31830, 31831 and 31833

Residents will also show proof of residency that evening in the form of either: anyone 16 years of age or older must present a photo I.D. with a valid Harris County zip code. Children ages 15 & under without a photo I.D. must enter with a parent or legal guardian and won’t be required to show proof of residency.

If the ticket holder recently moved to the area and the I.D. address has not been updated yet, proof of residency may be shown via an electric bill, water bill or personal checking out with a valid Harris County zip code along with a photo I.D.

Harris County residents will be the first to experience Celebration Lake. Celebration Lake is a floating spectacular featuring 30 dancing trees honoring 30 years of Fantasy in Lights!

For Harris County residents, advance tickets are required.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.