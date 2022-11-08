Business Break
Former Eufaula nursing home employee arrested on fraud, forgery charges

Woman arrested on forgery, theft charges at Eufaula nursing home
Woman arrested on forgery, theft charges at Eufaula nursing home(Source: Eufaula Police Dept.)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation into forgery and theft at Crowne Nursing Home in Eufaula culminated in the arrest of a former employee.

On November 7, 49-year-old Rebecca Jo Allen, of Hurtsboro, was arrested for theft of property 1st degree, forgery 3rd degree and financial exploitation of elderly 1st degree.

Allen is accused of making fraudulent transactions from 84 residents. The fraudulent transactions totaled an estimate of $20,830. Allen is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

This case remains under investigation. Additional charges may be pending.

