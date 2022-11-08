Business Break
Help fight hunger, donate to WTVM's Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and WTVM has partnered with local sponsors to restock the shelves of our local food banks. Many people in our community are facing uncertainties caused by inflation.

WTVM, Sons Chevrolet, Sons Ford, Daniel Appliance, Rivertown Buick GMC, the River Dragons, Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama are asking for your help to make sure food isn’t one of them.

Beginning November 5th, you can Share Your Thanks By Giving by donating non-perishable food items to the following locations:

Donations will be accepted at the following locations from November 5 through November 16.

Non-perishable food items include: Canned vegetables (beans, peas, carrots, etc.), canned soups, dried beans, canned meats, flour, rice, peanut butter, pasta, corn meal, breakfast cereal and bars, any canned, bagged or boxed nonperishable food

WTVM will also host a drive-thru drop-off event at our station on Wednesday, November 16, located at 1909 Wynnton Road in Columbus.

You can also donate to Feeding the Valley Food Bank or the Food Bank of East Alabama online with a monetary donation.

All proceeds benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama.

For more information on WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving, click HERE.

