Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Hospitalizations of young adults for eating disorders grew during pandemic, study says

FILE: Students walk around the campus of State University of New York College at Oneonta on...
FILE: Students walk around the campus of State University of New York College at Oneonta on Nov. 22, 2019.(SUNY Oneonta / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers report a stark increase in young adults seeking treatment for disordered eating behaviors during the pandemic.

In the two years before the pandemic, U.S. inpatient admissions for young adults and adolescents with eating disorders rose by a rate of about 0.7% a month.

However, during the first year of the pandemic in 2020, that growth increased to 7.2% a month on average.

From the spring of 2020 when most restrictions and lockdowns were first put in place through spring of 2021, the number of eating disorder inpatient admissions about doubled.

The lead researcher said the study doesn’t report whether the pandemic caused the increase or if the severity of cases was worse during the pandemic.

The study was published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most dramatic scene will be during this time.
Total Lunar Eclipse Visible Tonight
A pair of handcuffs.
Suspect arrested after man dies from several hits to head on Blan St.
William Hendley
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Nov. 7
The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault after a woman was...
LaGrange police investigate assault after man allegedly hit woman in mouth, broke her tooth
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game

Latest News

Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but no big hitches as voting begins
Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov....
US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Nicole strengthens into tropical storm, churns toward Bahamas, Florida coast
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
Opelika Parks and Recreation is holding a grand opening for a new archery park in the area.
Opelika Parks and Rec to host grand opening for new archery park