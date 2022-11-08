Opelika Parks and Rec to host grand opening for new archery park

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Parks and Recreation is holding a grand opening for a new archery park in the area.

On November 9, Opelika Parks and Rec will host a grand opening for the Opelika Community Archery Park at 2 p.m. in Spring Villa Park.

The archery park includes a shooting house with 12 covered bays and targets from 20-60 yards. The range also has a raised platform that provides bowhunters an opportunity to simulate tree stand hunting conditions.

The archery park will be open year-round from 7 a.m. until dark. Use of the park is free and open to the public.

For more information contact Opelika Parks and Recreation at 334-705-5567.

