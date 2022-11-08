Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika Parks and Rec to host grand opening for new archery park

Opelika Parks and Recreation is holding a grand opening for a new archery park in the area.
Opelika Parks and Recreation is holding a grand opening for a new archery park in the area.(WSFA 12 News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Parks and Recreation is holding a grand opening for a new archery park in the area.

On November 9, Opelika Parks and Rec will host a grand opening for the Opelika Community Archery Park at 2 p.m. in Spring Villa Park.

The archery park includes a shooting house with 12 covered bays and targets from 20-60 yards. The range also has a raised platform that provides bowhunters an opportunity to simulate tree stand hunting conditions.

The archery park will be open year-round from 7 a.m. until dark. Use of the park is free and open to the public.

For more information contact Opelika Parks and Recreation at 334-705-5567.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most dramatic scene will be during this time.
Total Lunar Eclipse Visible Tonight
A pair of handcuffs.
Suspect arrested after man dies from several hits to head on Blan St.
William Hendley
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Nov. 7
The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault after a woman was...
LaGrange police investigate assault after man allegedly hit woman in mouth, broke her tooth
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game

Latest News

Help fight hunger, donate to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive
Help fight hunger, donate to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive
Election Day
2022 Election Day: Chattahoochee Valley voter guide
Election Day will be unusually warm. It will start to feel like fall Wednesday.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
William Hendley
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Nov. 7