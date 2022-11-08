Columbus police investigate deadly shooting near Braebern St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating a deadly shooting near Braebern Street in Columbus.

The police department’s homicide unit and the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is currently on the scene as well.

According to officials, the deadly shooting occurred on Parkwood Drive near Braebern Street. It’s unknown at this time what caused the shooting and if a suspect has been arrested.

Stay with us as we gather more details on this scene.

