Temperatures Dropping; Watching the Tropics

Derek’s Forecast!
Tropical Storm Nicole (gfx)
Tropical Storm Nicole (gfx)(MGN)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be dropping back to average levels as we head into your Wednesday with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will still stay mostly sunny, but for Thursday and Friday our attention will turn to the south as Tropical Storm Nicole - and potentially Hurricane Nicole by that point - will be moving inland over Florida and making a turn to the north (and eventually the northeast). It should bring us some rain late Thursday into Friday, with the highest coverage the farther south and east that you go across the viewing area, with the potential for up to an inch of rain in spots. There will be a west to east gradient as far as rain goes - with some spots in east Alabama perhaps escaping the rain altogether. The weather will turn cooler as Nicole moves to the north and east with highs dropping back into the 60s on Saturday and 50s by Sunday. Lows heading into early next week will approach the freezing mark in many communities with the possibility of a frost by early Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings next week!

