Very warm Election Day, More comfortable rest of the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs climb into the 80s again today before a more typical pattern for November sets up the rest of the workweek. We are going to watch late week rain chances that are a little fluid right now, but we are pretty confident that a winter-like chill moves in over the weekend and early next week.

On this Election Day Tuesday, we’ll have lots of sun. It’ll be turning breezy and drier with less humid air by the end of the day. Highs reach 80 to 84 degrees, which is just shy of the record for the date. This could very well be our last 80° day of the year.

Aside from last year, recent weather history tells us today is it for 80° temps. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear this evening with clouds rolling in late during the overnight and toward Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the mid 40s north to low 50s south around sunrise Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is exactly what our historical average high is at this point in November. Sun will be mixed with increasing high clouds.

Cooler, but really just more early November-like Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Those clouds will be coming from Tropical Storm Nicole; it may even reach hurricane status before making landfall along the east coast of Florida Wednesday night or early Thursday. The wind field is large with this system so we will notice our wind picking up the next couple days with gusts to 30 mph possible Thursday. Rainfall is still a bit up in the air, but our rain chances appear to be going up, with the best chance between Thursday PM and Friday AM, especially over our eastern and southeastern counties. Exact coverage and rain amounts will depend on the future track of Nicole, but it appears the worst weather will stay east of Columbus. We’ll keep an eye on these trends.

Nicole is expected to become fully tropical as it moves toward the east coast of Florida, perhaps as a hurricane, before turning north. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Once Nicole goes farther up the eastern seaboard, a strong cold front will get the go ahead to swing through the valley. The sun will be plentiful over the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and likely in the 50s Sunday. We’ll be in the mid to upper 30s Sunday morning. A freeze looks inevitable, especially away from the cities Monday and maybe Tuesday mornings.

Fall-like the rest of the workweek after today. Rain Thursday PM - Friday AM will depend exactly where Nicole goes. It turns colder over the weekend and early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.