Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office

Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at...
Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Texas medical examiner's office.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a Texas medical examiner’s office.

Dallas County sheriff’s investigators say the pair were found dead in the county examiner’s complex Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Investigator William Fritz says officers were dispatched to the office shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He said the investigation determined that the man had walked into the complex and shot his wife, who was employed there.

No identities have been released. No one else was reported injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most dramatic scene will be during this time.
Total Lunar Eclipse Visible Tonight
Police presence on Braebern St. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting near Braebern St.
William Hendley
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Nov. 7
A pair of handcuffs.
Suspect arrested after man dies from several hits to head on Blan St.
The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault after a woman was...
LaGrange police investigate assault after man allegedly hit woman in mouth, broke her tooth

Latest News

Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states
Uptown Columbus announces Fall Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to host annual food truck festival this weekend
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Atlanta News First has teams of reporters across the metro area, covering Georgia's historic...
ELECTION DAY LIVE BLOG | Andrew Clyde, Nikema Williams, David Scott re-elected
Alexander Tominsky became known as "Chicken Man" after eating 40 whole rotisserie chickens in...
‘Chicken Man’ eats 40 whole rotisserie chickens in 40 days