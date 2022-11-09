AP projects Rep. Barry Moore reelected to Alabama’s District 2 House seat

Business Break
Rep. Barry Moore has been two opponents in a bid for reelection to Alabama's 2nd Congressional District House seat.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Barry Moore is the projected winner of Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District House race, according to The Associated Press.

With 13% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican representative was leading both challengers, businesswoman Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall and comedian/actor Libertarian Jonathan Realz in his race for reelection.

Moore, a businessman and military veteran, previously beat Harvey-Hall for the seat in 2020.

Constituents will send Moore back to Washington where he’s promised to work on securing the U.S. border and stop the flow of fentanyl. He also plans to tackle military recruitment issues, as well as gender identity within sports competition.

Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District covers much of the Montgomery metro area and stretches into the state’s agricultural southeastern Wiregrass area. The district covers Maxwell Air Force Base and Fort Rucker.

