Auburn man arrested for possession of forged check
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On November 8, Auburn Police, arrested Cornellious Lamar Sanford on a felony warrant charging him with possession of a forged instrument.
On November 1, Auburn Police responded to a report of forgery, near the 1700 block of Saugahatchee Road.
Officers met with a victim who reported that a check had been obtained without authorization. According to officials, the check was altered and later cashed.
Cornellious Lamar Sanford, 38, was arrested and charged with third degree possession of a forged instrument.
Sanford was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $1,500 bond.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.