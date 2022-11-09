Business Break
Chambers County elects new sheriff after 28 years

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHAMBER COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - After 28 years, Chambers County residents have elected a new sheriff.

Jeff Nelson will replace the retiring sheriff, Sid Lockhart.

Nelson won the election with 67 percent of the vote in this past election.

Earlier this year, after 31 years of various law enforcement positions, Nelson retired to campaign full-time for the title of sheriff.

He says he wants his deputies to patrol and work with compassion and humanize the job. But, he also admits he has some big shoes to fill when replacing the retiring sheriff after 28 years.

“I don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Sid has laid that foundation. All I think I have to do is kinda realign it. We get a little realigning get these young guys, focus more on the law enforcement, an get these guys out in the county doing what they need to do, we will be able to take care of Chambers County the way we always have,” said Nelson.

The sheriff-elect says he plans to focus on more training and wants to double the numbers of deputies on patrol to 24-hours a day.

