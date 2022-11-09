Business Break
Columbus Rotary Club completes service project at George Washington Carver Garden

Garden
Garden(WTOC)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Rotary Club of Columbus recently completed a service project at the George Washington Carver Garden.

Volunteers helped to prepare the area for the construction of a greenhouse in that space.

The George Washington Carver Garden is a new community garden, headed by Ronzell Buckner with Turn Around Columbus. The garden will benefit MCSD students.

The goal of the George Washington Carver Garden are to increase fresh produce in South Columbus and to educate children about nutritious food choices. Local students will learn to grow their own fresh produce and how to cook it.

The Columbus Rotary Club will return at a later date to complete another phase of the service project. Members of the public and other civic organizations are welcome to volunteer at future service dates. Ronzell Buckner will host volunteers at the garden every Saturday for those interested in joining this effort.

